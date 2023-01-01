Vacancy: Primary Diocesan Advisor

The Diocese of Kerry

invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the following position:

Diocesan Advisor for Primary Religious Education

As a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Team,

this person will take particular responsibility for supporting religious education in the primary schools

on a three-year fixed-term contract.

Prospective candidates should hold a degree in Education or Theology, have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, have proven experience of the Grow in Love programme, excellent computer skills and be holders of a valid driving licence with the use of a car. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

The applicant will be committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

Please go to www.dioceseofkerry.ie for details on how to apply

and send your completed application form with your cover letter,

specifying your suitability for the position of Diocesan Advisor for Primary Religious Education,

by email, in confidence,

quoting subject Diocesan Advisor for Primary Religious Education to:

diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org

Closing date for applications is 5 pm on Friday June 16th 2023

Short listing will apply. Canvassing will disqualify.

The Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunity employer.

Diocese of Kerry Job Description for the role of Diocesan Primary Advisor – May 2023

Diocese of Kerry Application Form – Diocesan Primary Advisor – May 2023