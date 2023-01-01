Laudato Si Week

Theme: ‘Hope for the Earth. Hope for Humanity’

This week, 21st to 28th May marks the 8th anniversary of the publication of Pope Francis’ letter to all of us on Caring for Our Common Home: Laudato Si’.

At this time, as Our Home faces the two big and inter-related threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss let us reflect on these few words from that Letter or encyclical.

“Living our vocation to be protectors of God’s handiwork is essential to a life of virtue; it is not an optional or secondary aspect of our Christian experience.” Laudato Si’ #217

Take action. Make small changes in your daily life that have a big impact.

Reduce waste, recycle, conserve energy and opt for sustainable products.

Every eco-friendly choice you make contributes to a healthier planet.