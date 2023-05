Want to join the diocesan World Youth Day pilgrimage to Lisbon this summer? There are four places remaining and we’d love to hear from you! All pilgrims need to be over eighteen by July 31st, 2023. We will be travelling from Dublin on July 31st and returning on August 8th. Cost of the pilgrimage is €1,400. For more information or an application form please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie