Consider writing Just a Thought

Do you ever listen to Just a Thought on Radio Kerry and think I could do that? I have thoughts I would like to share and I have a flair for putting them together to make a minute of interesting provocative listening. Why not put a set of five one minute thoughts together and contact maryfagan@dioceseofkerry.ie with these. Just a Thought is aired on Radio Kerry Monday to Friday at 7.30 am and 12 noon. You can listen back to Just a Thought here and you have some instructions on how to prepare your thoughts also at the bottom of this link.