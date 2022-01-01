Calling those interested in becoming Lay Pastoral Leaders

Many people throughout the diocese have been exploring the new volunteer Ministry of the Lay Pastoral Leader over the past few weeks. Perhaps you have thought about it and then gone no further? Maybe you are hearing about it for the first time!

The new ministry is being introduced as a response to the changing needs of parish communities. The lay pastoral leaders will work alongside the clergy. Their role will be to lead, co-ordinate and support different aspects of parish life.

If you are interested in this new ministry, please complete the Expression of Interest form below and email it to diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org before June 30th.

Lay Pastoral Leader – Expression of Interest – March 2022 – complete this form before June 30th

Training for this new volunteer ministry will begin in September 2022. It is expected that there will be a team of lay pastoral leaders working in each pastoral area over the coming 5 years.

Bishop Ray launches a new Ministry of Lay Pastoral Leader

In launching the new role on Sunday April 3rd, Bishop Ray Browne says “I warmly welcome the Ministry of Lay Pastoral Leadership that we embark upon. The future Church will be different, not better or worse!” People already involved in parish or community activity, who have initiative and energy, and who want to work in their local pastoral area, are encouraged to apply. “Candidates are invited to complete an expression of interest form, available on the diocesan website, and participate in gatherings during the month of May to explore the role” said Frances Rowland, Diocesan Pastoral Team.

