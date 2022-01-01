Horizons Summer Features 2022

July 3rd: Peggy Daly Life’s Lottery

Peggy a nutritionist and mother of two lives in Fenit. She tells of the loss of her husband to suicide and she chats about her positive faith filled life.

10th July: Fr Michael Moynihan Celebrating 25 Years

Michael, Parish priest in Dingle and the Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area is celebrating 25 years of priesthood.

17th July: Leonard Hurley – Cahersiveen – a rich legacy!

Leonard talks about growing up in Cahersiveen. His love of music, teaching and the culture and history of the area is evident.

24th July: Namir and Kay Karim – Love from Iraq to Kerry

Namir and Kay tell their love story which began in war time Iraq and continues to this day as Kay retires from nursing and Namir works on in his Ballybunion restaurant.

31st July: Mícheál Ó Coileáin Christianity in Ruins

Dingle-based archaeologist and environmentalist Mícheál Ó Coileáin takes us to three West Kerry sites of note: Riaisc Monastic Site, St. Brendan’s Oratory and Kilmalkedar Church and Cemetry. A fascinating journey!

7th August: John Magee Chaplain to Teens

John shares his faith story, his experiences as Chaplain to Millstreet Community school, and his positive and uplifting attitude to life.

14th August: Fr Denis O Mahony Celebrating 50 years

Fr Denis is currently parish priest in Abbeydorney and the Naomh Bhréanainn Pastoral Area, having spent 50 years in ministry in the diocese and in Kenya. He tells a little of his story.

21nd August: Audrey Griffin On Mission Israel Focus

Audrey talks about her journey as a born-again Christian and her book: Hey, Ireland! Israel’s on the line: Are we prepared for a potential holocaust?

28th August: Opening the Door – the synodal pathway

Fr Bernard Healy, Ailish O Connor and Des Bailey share their findings from a year of Listening in the Diocese of Kerry.