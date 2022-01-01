On Wednesday evening, June 22nd at 7:30pm the diocese will host a Zoom workshop entitled ‘Singing in Summer.’ This workshop will reflect on the importance of singing and liturgical music during the summer months when choirs are on holidays. The focus will be on the Role of the Cantor (s) during this period. Questions like ‘what can parishes do to prepare for summer when the choir is on holidays,’ ‘who will do the singing,’ ‘what should we sing’ etc. will be dealt with.

Contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 if you’d like to attend and I will send you the link or simply register by clicking here and filling up the google form.