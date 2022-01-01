Synodal Listening – Our Diocesan Synthesis

As part of the preparations for the 2023 Synod of Bishops, each Diocese in the world has been asked to prepare a 10-page synthesis based on the Listening Process which has happening over the past few months. The Synodal Team of the Diocese of Kerry is happy to publish our diocesan synthesis, along with a cover-letter from the Team and a foreword from Bishop Ray: Synodal Synthesis Document (Diocese of Kerry)

This synthesis was submitted to the National Synodal Team on Ascension Sunday and, along with the syntheses submitted by other dioceses and organisations, will help to shape the Irish Church’s contribution to the Synod of Bishops in Rome.

It also represents the first step in a broader conversation at all levels of the Diocese about how we can better support each other as the People of God. It represents an opportunity to learn what others have said during the listening process, and invites prayerful reflection about what the Holy Spirit is calling for in our parishes and in our Diocese. Since it is the beginning of a conversation, the Synodal Team welcomes feedback about the synthesis document.

Finally, a word of gratitude to all who participated in the Synodal Listening to date. May the Holy Spirit support us as we respond to Pope Francis’s invitation to greater co-operation and better listening within the Church.