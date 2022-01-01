View Playing Our Part

Laudato Si’ Week Online Event

Care of Creation Contact Parish People and priests from across the diocese joined a conversation about how we can play our part at parish level responding to the call of Pope Francis to listen and respond to both the ‘Cry of the Poor and the Earth’

Bishop Martin Hayes of Kilmore was the special guest. He is the bishop tasked with helping and supporting the response of the Irish church to this urgent call by Pope Francis in Laudato Si’.

Organised by th Diocesan Justice, Peace & Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Committee.