Summer Opportunities

The longer days beckon! As we get back to some of our favourite activities, we may also wish to keep us some of the habits we have formed during the past number of months….

Walking ancient pilgrimage paths is part of our faith tradition. As the summer begins, you might like to visit places a little further from home, as well the known pilgrim paths here in the diocese.

Visiting Holy Wells and Holy Places

CLICK HERE for places to visit throughout the diocese

Online Summer Courses

Scripture Summer School June 2021

Believing and belonging: Biblical Perspectives on the Community of Faith

Biblical Models of the People of God – Jessie Rogers

Experience of church in Mark’s Gospel, the book of Revelation and the First Letter of Peter – Sean Goan

The Pauline assemblies: Rows, Reconciliation, Renewal – Fr Kieran J. O’Mahony OSA

15 pre-recorded lectures; 2 webinars (Welcome Webinar on 1 June; and Q+A on 22 June)

Registration open from May 26 and resources are available from June 1 2021. Registration fee is €40

Jesuit Week Online – July 2021

Retreat from Sunday 25 July at 8.30pm until Sunday 1st August with the morning session.

Led by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian, Patricia McCarthy and Paula McKeown

There will be three 20-minute sessions each day at the following times:

10.30 am – Retreat

4.00 pm – Guided Meditation

8.30 pm – Guided Examen (Review of the day)

Livestreamed daily from Knock Shrine