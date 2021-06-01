Summer Opportunities

The longer days beckon! As we get back to some of our favourite activities, we may also wish to keep us some of the habits we have formed during the past number of months….
Walking Pilgrim Paths
Walking ancient pilgrimage paths is part of our faith tradition. As the summer begins, you might like to visit places a little further from home, as well the known pilgrim paths here in the diocese.
Visiting Holy Wells and Holy Places
CLICK HERE for places to visit throughout the diocese
Online Summer Courses
Scripture Summer School June 2021
Believing and belonging: Biblical Perspectives on the Community of Faith
Biblical Models of the People of God – Jessie Rogers
Experience of church in Mark’s Gospel, the book of Revelation and the First Letter of Peter – Sean Goan
The Pauline assemblies: Rows, Reconciliation, Renewal – Fr Kieran J. O’Mahony OSA
15 pre-recorded lectures; 2 webinars (Welcome Webinar on 1 June; and Q+A on 22 June)
Registration open from May 26 and resources are available from June 1 2021. Registration fee is €40
Jesuit Week Online – July 2021
Retreat from Sunday 25 July at 8.30pm until Sunday 1st August with the morning session.
Led by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian, Patricia McCarthy and Paula McKeown
There will be three 20-minute sessions each day at the following times:
10.30 am – Retreat
4.00 pm – Guided Meditation
8.30 pm – Guided Examen (Review of the day)
Livestreamed daily from Knock Shrine