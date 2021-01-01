Pilgrimage Spaces – Ar Oilithreacht

Let us go on pilgrimage together!
Each of us is called to be a pilgrim and to search out the holy places and spaces where we are met by the Divine Presence. This weekend, why not visit a holy place in the diocese as a family, and remember those who went before us, sustained by the presence of God? Our diocese is sprinkled with places of holy remembrance, Mass rocks and holy wells, ancient places of pilgrimage.
Prayer of St. Brendan the Navigator
Help me to journey beyond the familiar
and into the unknown.
Give me the faith to leave old ways
and break fresh ground with You.
Christ of the mysteries, I trust You
to be stronger than each storm within me.
I will trust in the darkness and know
that my times, even now, are in Your hand.
Tune my spirit to the music of heaven,
and somehow, make my obedience count for You.
Beara Pastoral Area
|Adrigole
|Allihies
|Castletownbere
|Bere Island – the Grotto.
The Holy Year Cross.
St. Michael’s well
Castletown, Grotto on North Road.
Grotto on Church Grounds.
Grotto near Gour, West of Town.
St Finian’s Holy Well, Foildarrig
The Grotto, Cahirgarriff
The Grotto, North Road
The Grotto at rear of church
Sisters of Mercy burial place, Back Road
Mass Rock, Bank Harbour,Castletownbere
|Eyeries
|Tobairín Beannaithe
Mass Rock at Glenbeg Lake Ardgroom
Crocán an Aifrinn Cahirkeem
Castleisland Pastoral Area
|Ballymacelligott
|Tobar An Fhaill Dhearg
|Brosna
|St. Moling’s Holy Well
|Castleisland
|Killeentierna
|Tobar Lachtnáin
Our Lady’s Grotto
|Knocknagoshel
Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area
|Annascaul
|Saggart Mass Rock
|Baile an Fheirtéaraigh
|Dun Chaoin Tobar Gobnatan
Gallarus Church
Cnoc Bréanainn
Cill Maoilchéadair
Tobar Ciaráin, Kilfarnoge
|Castlegregory
|St. Marys of the sand dunes ruins of old church
Grottos Maherees and Dingle Road
St. Flannan’s Holy Well in Clahane
Grotto in Clahane
|Dingle
|Tobar Bréanainn,
Kilmalkedar Church and Holy Well
Tobar Bríde
Tobar Eoin, Lispole
Kenmare Pastoral Area
|Glengarriff
|Mass Rocks at Esk
Inse an tSagairt, Bonane
|Kenmare
|1. Our Lady’s Well – Gortamullen
2. St. Finian’s Well – access through Old Kenmare Cemetery.
|Kilgarvan
|St. Peter and St. Paul’s Well, Kilpadder
The Mass rock in Slaheny.
|Sneem
|Tuosist
|Holy Well Loch Mhic Uíláin
Tobairín Muire
Killarney Pastoral Area
|Fossa
|Firies
|Kilcummin
|Killarney
|Our Lady’s Well, Main St.
Our Lady’s Grotto, Rock Road
|Glenflesk
|Killaha Old Cemetery and Church
The Grotto in Knockanes
Killorglin Pastoral Area
|Beaufort
|Lourdes Grotto, Gurrane
|Castlemaine
|Poll an Aifrinn
|Glenbeigh
|Leím a’tSagairt Mass Rock
Tobar Colmáin
St. Finian’s Well
Tobar Uí Chuill
|Killorglin
|Marian Grotto in St. James’ Gardens
|Milltown
|Mass Rock; Poll an Aifrinn
Iveragh Pastoral Area
|Ballinskelligs/Prior
|St. Michael’s Well, Ballinskelligs
St. Finian’s Holy Well, Killemlagh
Coomanaspig Holy Well
|Caherdaniel
|Abbey on Abbey Island
Mass rock on the beach in Derrynane
Monastery in Coad
Old Churches in Lohar
Holy Well of St Crohan in Castlecove
|Cahersiveen
|Cnoc na dTobar
St Fursey’s Well
Holy Well, West Main St.
|Dromod/Waterville
|Tobar Fíonáin, Caherbarnagh
|Valentia
|St. Brendan’s Holy Well
The Grotto, Valentia
Listowel Pastoral Area
|Duagh
|Grotto at Lyreacrompane
Tobairín Muire
|Listowel
|Tobar Gort an Chrosáin
|Lixnaw
|St. Michael’s Well
St. Senan’s Holy Well, Kilsinan
|Moyvane
Millstreet Pastoral Area
|Ballydesmond
|Holy Well, Asdee
|Boherbue
|Dromtariffe
|Holy well near the old church ruins
|Millstreet
|Tubrid Well
Three sisters’ well, Cullen
St. John’s Well
Tobar na Súl, St Latiarans, Slánan, bhFaithní
Mass rocks at Ballydaly and Tullig
|Rathmore
|“The City” Holy Well
Naomh Bhréanainn Pastoral Area
|Abbeydorney
|Tobar Flainn, Kilflynn
Cnoc an Aifrinn
|Ardfert
|Tobar na Molt in Tubrid, Ardfert Holy Well and Mass Rock
|Ballyheigue
|Lourdes Grotto/Holy Well
Tobar Bride, Glenderry
|Causeway/Ballyduff
|St Bridget’s Well Lower Knopogue Ballyduff.
Our Lady’s Well, Lady’s Walk Ballyduff
North Kerry Pastoral Area
|Ballybunion
|Ballydonoghue
|Ballylongford
|Lislaughlin Abbey
|Tarbert
Tralee Pastoral Area
|Our Lady and St. Brendan’s
|Spa
|St. Brendans Statue, Fenit
|St. Johns