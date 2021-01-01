Pilgrimage Spaces – Ar Oilithreacht

Let us go on pilgrimage together!

Each of us is called to be a pilgrim and to search out the holy places and spaces where we are met by the Divine Presence. This weekend, why not visit a holy place in the diocese as a family, and remember those who went before us, sustained by the presence of God? Our diocese is sprinkled with places of holy remembrance, Mass rocks and holy wells, ancient places of pilgrimage.

Prayer of St. Brendan the Navigator

Help me to journey beyond the familiar

and into the unknown.

Give me the faith to leave old ways

and break fresh ground with You.

Christ of the mysteries, I trust You

to be stronger than each storm within me.

I will trust in the darkness and know

that my times, even now, are in Your hand.

Tune my spirit to the music of heaven,

and somehow, make my obedience count for You.