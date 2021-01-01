Pilgrimage Spaces – Ar Oilithreacht

Let us go on pilgrimage together!

Each of us is called to be a pilgrim and to search out the holy places and spaces where we are met by the Divine Presence. This weekend, why not visit a holy place in the diocese as a family, and remember those who went before us, sustained by the presence of God? Our diocese is sprinkled with places of holy remembrance, Mass rocks and holy wells, ancient places of pilgrimage.

Prayer of St. Brendan the Navigator

Help me to journey beyond the familiar
and into the unknown.
Give me the faith to leave old ways
and break fresh ground with You.
Christ of the mysteries, I trust You
to be stronger than each storm within me.
I will trust in the darkness and know
that my times, even now, are in Your hand.
Tune my spirit to the music of heaven,
and somehow, make my obedience count for You.

Beara Pastoral Area
Adrigole
Allihies
Castletownbere Bere Island – the Grotto.
The Holy Year Cross.
St. Michael’s well
Castletown, Grotto on North Road.
Grotto on Church Grounds.
Grotto near Gour, West of Town.
St Finian’s Holy Well, Foildarrig
The Grotto, Cahirgarriff
The Grotto, North Road
The Grotto at rear of church
Sisters of Mercy burial place, Back Road
Mass Rock, Bank Harbour,Castletownbere
Eyeries Tobairín Beannaithe
Mass Rock at Glenbeg Lake Ardgroom
Crocán an Aifrinn Cahirkeem

Castleisland Pastoral Area
Ballymacelligott Tobar An Fhaill Dhearg
Brosna St. Moling’s Holy Well
Castleisland
Killeentierna Tobar Lachtnáin
Our Lady’s Grotto
Knocknagoshel

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area
Annascaul Saggart Mass Rock
Baile an Fheirtéaraigh Dun Chaoin Tobar Gobnatan
Gallarus Church
Cnoc Bréanainn
Cill Maoilchéadair
Tobar Ciaráin, Kilfarnoge
Castlegregory St. Marys of the sand dunes ruins of old church
Grottos Maherees and Dingle Road
St. Flannan’s Holy Well in Clahane
Grotto in Clahane
Dingle Tobar Bréanainn,
Kilmalkedar Church and Holy Well
Tobar Bríde
Tobar Eoin, Lispole

Kenmare Pastoral Area
Glengarriff Mass Rocks at Esk
Inse an tSagairt, Bonane
Kenmare 1. Our Lady’s Well – Gortamullen
2. St. Finian’s Well – access through Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Kilgarvan St. Peter and St. Paul’s Well, Kilpadder
The Mass rock in Slaheny.
Sneem
Tuosist Holy Well Loch Mhic Uíláin
Tobairín Muire

Killarney Pastoral Area
Fossa
Firies
Kilcummin
Killarney Our Lady’s Well, Main St.
Our Lady’s Grotto, Rock Road
Glenflesk Killaha Old Cemetery and Church
The Grotto in Knockanes

Killorglin Pastoral Area
Beaufort Lourdes Grotto, Gurrane
Castlemaine Poll an Aifrinn
Glenbeigh Leím a’tSagairt Mass Rock
Tobar Colmáin
St. Finian’s Well
Tobar Uí Chuill
Killorglin Marian Grotto in St. James’ Gardens
Milltown Mass Rock; Poll an Aifrinn

Iveragh Pastoral Area
Ballinskelligs/Prior St. Michael’s Well, Ballinskelligs
St. Finian’s Holy Well, Killemlagh
Coomanaspig Holy Well
Caherdaniel Abbey on Abbey Island
Mass rock on the beach in Derrynane
Monastery in Coad
Old Churches in Lohar
Holy Well of St Crohan in Castlecove
Cahersiveen Cnoc na dTobar
St Fursey’s Well
Holy Well, West Main St.
Dromod/Waterville Tobar Fíonáin, Caherbarnagh
Valentia St. Brendan’s Holy Well
The Grotto, Valentia

Listowel Pastoral Area
Duagh Grotto at Lyreacrompane
Tobairín Muire
Listowel Tobar Gort an Chrosáin
Lixnaw St. Michael’s Well
St. Senan’s Holy Well, Kilsinan
Moyvane

Millstreet Pastoral Area
Ballydesmond Holy Well, Asdee
Boherbue
Dromtariffe Holy well near the old church ruins
Millstreet Tubrid Well
Three sisters’ well, Cullen
St. John’s Well
Tobar na Súl, St Latiarans, Slánan, bhFaithní
Mass rocks at Ballydaly and Tullig
Rathmore “The City” Holy Well

Naomh Bhréanainn Pastoral Area
Abbeydorney Tobar Flainn, Kilflynn
Cnoc an Aifrinn
Ardfert Tobar na Molt in Tubrid, Ardfert Holy Well and Mass Rock
Ballyheigue Lourdes Grotto/Holy Well
Tobar Bride, Glenderry
Causeway/Ballyduff St Bridget’s Well Lower Knopogue Ballyduff.
Our Lady’s Well, Lady’s Walk Ballyduff

North Kerry Pastoral Area
Ballybunion
Ballydonoghue
Ballylongford Lislaughlin Abbey
Tarbert

Tralee Pastoral Area
Our Lady and St. Brendan’s
Spa St. Brendans Statue, Fenit
St. Johns

 