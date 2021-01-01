Diocesan Mission Jan 2021

Join us for our first Diocesan Mission, beginning on Sunday Jan 24th and concluding on Friday Jan 29th!

 

 

 

Join us for Mission 2021 – an opportunity for us to gather in reflection and in prayer, online and in our homes.

Let’s talk about faith – Mission talk each evening @8.00 p.m.

  • Sunday’s speaker – John Connell, author, journalist, farmer.
  • Monday’s speaker – Martina Lehane Sheehan, spiritual guide, psychotherapist, author
  • Tuesday’s speaker – Fr Peter McVerry, social activist, advocate for the homeless, jesuit priest
  • Wednesday’s speaker – Jane Mellett, environmental activist, Laudato Si officer with Trócaire
  • Thursday’s speaker – Br Richard Hendricks, spiritual teacher, poet and blogger, franciscan brother.
  • Friday’s speaker – Olive Foley, widow of Axel Foley and ambassador for Children’s Bereavement Services, Limerick.

Each day, you are invited to join in

  • Morning Reflection – online
  • Daily Prayer – Mission booklet can be picked up in your local parish or downloaded from the website
  • 10.30 a.m Mass – live-streamed from different parts of the diocese
  • Children’s Pray and Play – online
  • Evening Reflection – online

Register and you will receive a daily email with all the links

For children in school

  • Primary School programme
  • Post-primary school programme

For youth and young adults – YouthDoK Instagram Competition

For 16 to 30 year olds, submit your Vision of the Future to our competition in one of the following categories: Art, Poetry, Photography or 1 minute Video. Prize for each category.

On radio

  • Horizons
  • Sunday Mass @ 10 am
  • Just a Thought

Follow Mission 2021 on Instagram and Facebook