Diocesan Mission Jan 2021

Join us for our first Diocesan Mission, beginning on Sunday Jan 24th and concluding on Friday Jan 29th!
Join us for Mission 2021 – an opportunity for us to gather in reflection and in prayer, online and in our homes.
Let’s talk about faith – Mission talk each evening @8.00 p.m.
- Sunday’s speaker – John Connell, author, journalist, farmer.
- Monday’s speaker – Martina Lehane Sheehan, spiritual guide, psychotherapist, author
- Tuesday’s speaker – Fr Peter McVerry, social activist, advocate for the homeless, jesuit priest
- Wednesday’s speaker – Jane Mellett, environmental activist, Laudato Si officer with Trócaire
- Thursday’s speaker – Br Richard Hendricks, spiritual teacher, poet and blogger, franciscan brother.
- Friday’s speaker – Olive Foley, widow of Axel Foley and ambassador for Children’s Bereavement Services, Limerick.
Each day, you are invited to join in
- Morning Reflection – online
- Daily Prayer – Mission booklet can be picked up in your local parish or downloaded from the website
- 10.30 a.m Mass – live-streamed from different parts of the diocese
- Children’s Pray and Play – online
- Evening Reflection – online
Register and you will receive a daily email with all the links
For children in school
- Primary School programme
- Post-primary school programme
For youth and young adults – YouthDoK Instagram Competition
For 16 to 30 year olds, submit your Vision of the Future to our competition in one of the following categories: Art, Poetry, Photography or 1 minute Video. Prize for each category.
On radio
- Horizons
- Sunday Mass @ 10 am
- Just a Thought