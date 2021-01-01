Diocesan Mission Jan 2021

Join us for our first Diocesan Mission, beginning on Sunday Jan 24th and concluding on Friday Jan 29th!

Join us for Mission 2021 – an opportunity for us to gather in reflection and in prayer, online and in our homes.

Let’s talk about faith – Mission talk each evening @8.00 p.m.

Sunday’s speaker – John Connell, author, journalist, farmer.

Monday's speaker – Martina Lehane Sheehan, spiritual guide, psychotherapist, author

Tuesday's speaker – Fr Peter McVerry, social activist, advocate for the homeless, jesuit priest

Wednesday's speaker – Jane Mellett, environmental activist, Laudato Si officer with Trócaire

Thursday's speaker – Br Richard Hendricks, spiritual teacher, poet and blogger, franciscan brother.

Friday's speaker – Olive Foley, widow of Axel Foley and ambassador for Children's Bereavement Services, Limerick.

Each day, you are invited to join in

Morning Reflection – online

– online Daily Prayer – Mission booklet can be picked up in your local parish or downloaded from the website

– Mission booklet can be picked up in your local parish or downloaded from the website 10.30 a.m Mass – live-streamed from different parts of the diocese

– live-streamed from different parts of the diocese Children’s Pray and Play – online

– online Evening Reflection – online

Register and you will receive a daily email with all the links

For children in school

Primary School programme

Post-primary school programme

For youth and young adults – YouthDoK Instagram Competition

For 16 to 30 year olds, submit your Vision of the Future to our competition in one of the following categories: Art, Poetry, Photography or 1 minute Video. Prize for each category.

On radio

Horizons

Sunday Mass @ 10 am

Just a Thought

Follow Mission 2021 on Instagram and Facebook