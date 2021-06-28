Irish Church Music Association Online Summer School 2021

This year, the annual Irish Church Music Association summer school will be celebrated online from July 7th to July 10th 2021. Please see promotional video below.

Promotional Video on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=470440974016523&external_log_id=bdb36684-6229-4c04-9669-b3994d2e7f80&q=irish%20church%20music%20association

Promotional Video on Youtube; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9g3LWJPRQQQ

The Board of the Irish Church Music Association would be delighted if you would partake in the Virtual Choir, along with your choir members and friends.

They have chosen ‘Praise the Lord, Sing a new Song’ as their virtual song. All the details are in the link below – music, generated voice singing the parts for you to learn, how to record, where to send your recording back to etc.

Please note the date of submission for virtual choir is by Sunday 27th June

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rjhx2q7ovwvh78n/AADeGlbqP34OPrP8vk9VoL3ca?dl=0