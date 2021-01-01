Reconnection for YouthDoK

Building on the great success of our previous event, the YouthDoK group has organised another online workshop for young adults! This event will be entitle “Reconnection – Minding Your Mind as We Leave Lockdown”, and will see senior clinical psychologist and author Dr Keith Gaynor join us to offer some insights and advice regarding how to best take care of our mental health as we emerge from the isolation of lockdown, and how to reconnect with society in a healthy and positive way.

Dr Keith Gaynor works as a senior clinical psychologist in the Outpatient Department of St John of God Hospital, Stillorgan. He specialises in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) treatments of anxiety and depression. Keith trained at King’s College London and University College Dublin. He has written widely in academic journals on the topic of CBT and is a regular contributor to the Irish media, including The Tubridy Show, Prime Time and The Irish Independent, on issues of mental health. His book ‘Protecting Mental Health’ was published by Veritas in 2015.

The event will take place on June 10th at 7.30pm over Zoom, and will provide opportunities to gain some insights and advice, while connecting with other young people in the diocese. The event is targeted at young adults aged between 18 and 30. We met such lovely people at the “Leap of Faith – Times of Transition” workshop with Gerry and Miriam Hussey, we’re hoping to reconnect and meet even more!

To register in advance for this meeting CLICK HERE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Looking forward to seeing you there!”