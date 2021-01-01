As we come to celebrate the feast of Pentecost, let your heart be drawn by the Spirit, let your thoughts be filled by the Spirit that you might hear the great hope God offers you in the gift of the Spirit.
Celebrating Pentecost
- Focus on the many different gifts we have.
- Reflect on how we can share these many gifts.
- Pray for the children preparing to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation this year
- Create a tree of the Spirit’s fruits – where they have been evident in our lives over the past year – as a community, as a nation, as a global community
Prayers to the Spirit
Breathe into me, Holy Spirit, that my thoughts may all be holy.
Move in me, Holy Spirit, that my work, too, may be holy.
Attract my heart, Holy Spirit, that I may love only what is holy.
Strengthen me, Holy Spirit, that I may defend all that is holy.
Protect me, Holy Spirit, that I may always be holy.
Saint Augustine
Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful.
And kindle in them the fire of your love.
Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created.
And you will renew the face of the earth.
Lord,
by the light of the Holy Spirit
you have taught the hearts of your faithful.
In the same Spirit
help us to relish what is right
and always rejoice in your consolation.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
The English translation of the Prayer to the Holy Spirit from A Book of Prayers © 1982, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. (ICEL). All rights reserved.