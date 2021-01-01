Celebrating Pentecost

As we come to celebrate the feast of Pentecost, let your heart be drawn by the Spirit, let your thoughts be filled by the Spirit that you might hear the great hope God offers you in the gift of the Spirit.

Focus on the many different gifts we have.

Reflect on how we can share these many gifts.

Pray for the children preparing to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation this year

Create a tree of the Spirit’s fruits – where they have been evident in our lives over the past year – as a community, as a nation, as a global community

Prayers to the Spirit

Breathe into me, Holy Spirit, that my thoughts may all be holy.

Move in me, Holy Spirit, that my work, too, may be holy.

Attract my heart, Holy Spirit, that I may love only what is holy.

Strengthen me, Holy Spirit, that I may defend all that is holy.

Protect me, Holy Spirit, that I may always be holy.

Saint Augustine

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful.

And kindle in them the fire of your love.

Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created.

And you will renew the face of the earth.

Lord,

by the light of the Holy Spirit

you have taught the hearts of your faithful.

In the same Spirit

help us to relish what is right

and always rejoice in your consolation.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

The English translation of the Prayer to the Holy Spirit from A Book of Prayers © 1982, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. (ICEL). All rights reserved.