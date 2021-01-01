Online Launch of Liturgical Music by Ronan McDonagh and Fuaimlaoi

Irish Composer Ronan McDonagh, and his choir Fuaimlaoi, will launch a collection of liturgical music rooted in the Irish tradition on Sunday evening, May 23rd at 7pm. The collection is entitled ‘At the End of the Sky.’ The launch will be online – see see link below.

His last collection, ‘Ancient Promise’ was very popular with Irish parish choirs throughout the country. This new collection includes psalms, hymns, Irish prayers and laments in a musical style that is fluent, natural, melodic and faithful to our heritage.