Trócaire’s prayer and petition for Gaza

We are all aware of the scale of the emergency in Gaza: to date, 217 Palestinians have lost their lives along with 63 children and 1500 people are injured. This devastating situation must end.

Trócaire is meeting with the Irish Government tomorrow about the crisis. You might like to sign their online petition, and share widely – https://www.trocaire.org/gaza-in-crisis/

Here is an article written by one of Trócaire’s partners in Gaza, Dr. Yasser Abu Jamei who leads the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme – https://www.trocaire.org/news/this-must-end/.

Prayer Vigil for Gaza in your home

The nights are the hardest in Gaza due to the bombardments. It is dark and people are scared, hungry, and cold. As we look on with pain in our hearts, it is all too easy to feel hopeless, so we are inviting you to join us in offering light in the dark, to create connection, solidarity, and support for the people of Gaza. Our hope is to have a candle burning throughout the nights of this week from 8 pm to 8 am (10 to 10 in Gaza) and to virtually pass this on hour-to-hour to another home, connecting our homes with the people living in homes in Gaza.

How to participate

Light a candle and hold space in any way that feels right for you, for an hour this week. You may sit in quiet reflection, play some gentle music, read a little about the Palestinian people and their plight for justice, draw, write, pray, meditate. There is no right or wrong way, simply the intentional moving into connectedness with people in Gaza.

If you would like to share an image from your space or a message of support, we will collate these at the end of the week and share them with our colleagues and friends in Gaza, and with all of us who are offering solidarity and support.

If you can offer some time, please email Janet Twomey, Trócaire janet.twomey@trocaire.org and let her know the night and time that suits you.

Thank you for your continued support and prayers for the people of Palestine.