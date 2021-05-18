Audit by the National Board for Safeguarding

A Safeguarding Audit of the Diocese by two Reviewers from the National Board for Safeguarding Children takes place via online conferences over the coming two weeks (20th – 28th May).

A selection of Parish Safeguarding Representatives, Priests, Parish Youth Groups, Youth Ministry Leaders, as well as the Director of Safeguarding and our Diocesan Safeguarding Committee will meet with Reviewers.

The Reviewers will visit the Diocesan Office later this year to examine case files created since the previous audit which took place in 2013.

Thank you to everyone who is taking part. This audit is an important part of our continued commitment to effective safeguarding practice across the Diocese.

If you have any questions regarding the audit, please contact Jacklyn McCarthy, Director of Safeguarding, 0646631168, jacklynmccarthy@dioceseofkerry.org

18 May 2021.