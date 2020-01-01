Celebrating Advent

We enter the Advent season on Sunday November 29th. Traditionally, we think of Advent as a time of waiting, of hoping, of looking forward and of realising what is already among us. Perhaps this season is most apt this year, when we have been forced to slow down from our usual speed of living and paused in the midst of our plans and dreams.

This year, we have become conscious of waiting – waiting in queues, waiting for good news, waiting for restrictions to be lifted……in that waiting, perhaps we have become more conscious of what is worth waiting for….and what is not! In Advent, we wait in unison with people all over the world for the celebration of Christmas….but we also wait in remembrance of all who waited for the birth of the Messiah, the one who would save them, and we wait in hope, in trust, for the coming of Christ in the fullness of time.

As we wait in hope this Advent, here are some ways that might help you to celebrate the season at home and in parishes:

At home

Advent Countdown Chain 2020

Advent Calendar – Year B – 2020

Family Prayer with Advent Wreath

One Prayer a Day for Advent – https://onlineministries.creighton.edu/CollaborativeMinistry/Advent/Daily-prayers.html

Advent praying opportunities – https://www.ignatianspirituality.com/advent-preview/

In Parish

Prayer with the Advent Wreath – Oct 2016

Advent Responses

Advent Intercessions – National Centre for Liturgy

Homily Resources

Resources from the National Centre for Liturgy

POWERPOINT ADVENT SERVICE NOVEMBER DECEMBER 2020

AN ADVENT SERVICE 2020

AN EVENING PRAYER BASED ON THE O ANTIPHONS 2020

Hymns for Advent

O Come, O Come Emmanuel –Veritas Hymnal, Hosanna, Laudate, In Caelo

Wait for the Lord (Taizé) – Gather, Laudate, In Caelo

Save us O Lord –Glory and Praise, Laudate

O Come Divine Messiah –Laudate

Bread of Life, Hope of the World –Gather, Laudate

O Comfort My People –Veritas Hymnal, Hosanna, Laudate, In Caelo

Promised Land –Alleluia Amen, Hosanna, Laudate

Come to Set Us Free –Hosanna, Gather, Laudate

On Jordan’s Bank –Gather, Laudate

Let Us Go Rejoicing –Gather, Laudate

Behold a Virgin Bearing Him –Veritas Hymnal / Feasts & Seasons 1