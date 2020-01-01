Thank-you to all our Parish Cantors and Musicians

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, our Church choirs and congregations have been silent since March. However, our parish cantors, organists and instrumentalists continue to keep music and song alive in your churches. This effort brings hope, joy and some sense of normality to all who watch/listen online. There may not be congregations to lead in song but our cantors have worked hard to lead the virtual congregations at home! Music directors have coordinated with their choir members, engaging them in the ministry of cantor, this way, everyone continues to be involved. Some parishes, who in the past may not have had cantors, are now starting the practice. Hopefully this will continue when restrictions are lifted.

The last three online parish cantor workshops were well attended, helpful conversations were had and resources shared. Thank-you to all who attended.

Best of luck to you all our church musicians as you prepare for the seasons of Advent and Christmas.