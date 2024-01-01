A Hundred Thousand Welcomes? Irish Bishops on Immigration

A new pastoral letter on welcoming immigrants, entitled: A Hundred Thousand Welcomes? by the Irish Catholic Bishops invites us to reflect on how we welcome immigrants in Ireland today. They pose questions that each of us might ask of ourselves and of our families:

When have you been blessed by hospitality that you received?

Have you or your loved ones been migrants? how die that experience feel?

Where do migrants enrich your parish?

When have you had that feeling of being encountered – of being listened to, of having someone’s attention? How that make you feel?

Are there times when you should have spoken up in the face of racism – so often passed off as a joke or slagging? What stopped you?

How have migrants blessed your life?

How can you encourage constuctive debate on the things that really matter in our society?

How can migrants in your parish be invited to help shape the journy from welcome to belonging?

Pastoral-Letter-on-Immigration-LV