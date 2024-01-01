Mission Month webinar

Join us on Thursday Oct 17th @ 7.30pm to hear Sr Anne Carbon, Columban sister, speak to this year’s theme for Mission Sunday October 20th: Go invite everyone to the banquet. (Mt 22:9).
During October we celebrate World Mission Sunday, it is the Holy Father’s annual appeal for spiritual and financial support so that the life-giving work of overseas mission and missionaries can continue. Originally from the Philippines, Sr Anne was a nurse by profession before she joined the Missionary Sister of St. Columban. As a young sister, she worked with the Subaanen Indigenous group in the Philippines. Then she was missioned in Peru for 11 years where she opened a Mental Health center to attend thousands of people affected by different mental health problems due to the Shining Path Movement that terrorized the country for more than 2 decades.
Anne was elected as member of the Central Leadership from 2011-2017. After her term, she was missioned in Pakistan and worked with the Christian community in the area of health and as a Laudato Si animator. After 4 years in Pakistan, Sr. Anne was elected as the Congregational Leader of the Missionary Sisters of St. Columban at their General Chapter in 2023.
For more information on World Mission Ireland, go to missio.ie