Mission Month webinar

Join us on Thursday Oct 17th @ 7.30pm to hear Sr Anne Carbon, Columban sister, speak to this year’s theme for Mission Sunday October 20th: Go invite everyone to the banquet. (Mt 22:9).

During October we celebrate World Mission Sunday, it is the Holy Father’s annual appeal for spiritual and financial support so that the life-giving work of overseas mission and missionaries can continue. Originally from the Philippines, Sr Anne was a nurse by profession before she joined the Missionary Sister of St. Columban. As a young sister, she worked with the Subaanen Indigenous group in the Philippines. Then she was missioned in Peru for 11 years where she opened a Mental Health center to attend thousands of people affected by different mental health problems due to the Shining Path Movement that terrorized the country for more than 2 decades.