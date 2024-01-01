Listowel Altar Servers are Appreciated

At the end of last Saturday night’s Mass in Listowel parish church, the Altar Servers finishing serving, were thanked for their service to the parish. A presentation to each individual was given to a warm round of applause.

Their service to the parish has been appreciated by Canon Declan, the Parish Pastoral Council and the congregation. Some of these young people have now joined the Parish Youth Group, others have become Junior Leaders training and mentoring new and existing Altar servers and others are now Student Readers in the Parish. The Altar Servers were presented with a special engraved medal and certificate signed by Bishop Ray and Canon Declan.

A big thank you to all involved.