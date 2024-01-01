Bishop Ray’s Pastoral Letter

“Moving Forward In Hope, Towards parishes that foster belonging, caring and faith” is the title of Bishop Ray’s 2nd Pastoral Letter. Following on from his invitation to all of us last January to reflect on the future of our parish, this Pastoral Letter summarizes the ongoing journey in the diocese as we plan for the future. It also outlines the next steps for each of the parishes. Copies of the letter are available this weekend, September 28 and 29.

Pastoral Letter Towards parishs that foster belonging, care and faith – Sept 2024

Ag bogadh ar aghaidh – Cuid 2 – M. Fomh. 2024