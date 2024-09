In the spirit of the Season of Creation, MTU is having an open day where anyone, of any age, even non-students can come and participate in the wonders of nature via high tech lab equipment.

It takes place at MTU Kerry South Campus this Saturday September 28th from 10:20am to 12:20pm.

It’s a free event, and all are encouraged to come but places are limited so email Jason.Keegan@MTU.ie to secure yours.

Dr Peter Stuart will be on a future episode of Horizons talking about the initiative.