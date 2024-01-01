Music Workshop for Lent and Easter

The Diocese will host two music workshops for Lent and Easter 2024. The purpose of the workshop will be to introduce new music for both liturgical seasons.

On Wednesday, 7th February, the workshop will take place in the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney at 7:30pm. On Thursday, 8th Feb. the workshop will be repeated in St John’s Parish Centre, Tralee, also at 7:30pm.

The two workshops are to facilitate musicians from both north and south of the diocese. All choir directors, choir members, musicians, cantors and all involved in music ministry are welcome to attend. Music will be provided on the night and will be suitable for both choirs and folk groups.

Please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email Tomás at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more details if you’d like to attend.