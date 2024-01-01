Join us for our Webinar – Moving Forward in Hope, Strengthening lay leadership in parishes onMonday Feb 12th @ 7.30 pm

This webinar will feature guest speakers from the dioceses of Innsbruck (Austria) and Liverpool – sharing stories on their efforts at strengthening lay leadership in parishes without resident priests. They will talk about initiatives they have taken, what has worked well, where they are struggling, and what they see as their direction for the future. It will also feature Fr. Gerry O Hanlon SJ who will set the stories in the context of the next stage of the synodal process.

Speaker profile

Pauline Holt is a volunteer in the parish of Widness, Liverpool. Over the last 25 years she has played a leading role in the reorganising of parish life in light of greatly reduced priest numbers in her diocese.

Elena Mizrachi is a lay pastoral assistant in two rural parishes in the diocese of Innsbruck, Austria. She is five years in her role coordinating local church life and liaising with priests in the wider pastoral area.

Former Irish Provincial Gerry O’Hanlon SJ is a theologian and author of many books, including ‘Theology in the public square’ and ‘A new vision for the Catholic Church’. He is currently Social Theologian with the Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice. He was a member of the Irish national synod team.