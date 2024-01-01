Day 2 of Mission 2024

Welcome to Mission 2024!

The overall theme of our Mission is Hope Alive! This time of Mission offers us an opportunity to take a little pause in our days to hear the hopeful Christian message and listen to speakers share their reasons for hope with us.

Monday Jan 22nd – Our theme is Church in Today’s World

Programme for Day 2 – click on the titles to access the individual elements.

Take a few moments to pray, placing yourself in the presence of Jesus as you reflect on the day’s theme, and how you could make it a reality in your life.

Add your intention to all those being prayed for at daily Masses across the diocese by sending in your prayer petition.

Spend a few moments with your children, making the Mission together.

During the Mission, you are invited to attend Mass in your local parish. If that is not possible for you, you may like to join in the Mass from Caherdaniel Parish, Caherdaniel @ 10am.

A priest of the diocese of Galway, Dr Michael Conway teaches Theology at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth, where he is Professor of Faith and Culture. He gives talks regularly on the changing face of religion, spirituality, and faith throughout Ireland. He has studied both in science and in theology in Ireland, Italy, and Germany. As part of his work, he explores issues of faith and religion in contemporary European culture with a specific concern for the Irish situation.

For the Mission talk, you will receive a link directly from Zoom

Or you may click the blue link above, follow the instructions on the screen.

Click Join from your browser if you don’t have Zoom,

but click Launch Meeting if you have Zoom on your device.

Please have your email address at hand to enter the webinar. Thank you.

If you have Facebook, the Mission Talk will be transmitted live on Diocese of Kerry Facebook

This year, we are horrified by the wars in Gaza, in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world. We may feel at a loss with the struggles of many in our country. We are upset at the unwelcoming attitude to those seeking asylum and refuge among us. Amid the competing voices, we may find it difficult to hold on to the hope Jesus Christ offers us. Coming together as a diocese at this time gives us a space to pray and reflect together, to remember that we belong to the one faith community, sisters and brothers to one another at the service of the world. These days remind us that God walks with us, as we start afresh in 2024.