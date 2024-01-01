Online Mission Hope Alive!

The diocese of Kerry issues an open invitation to join their Online Mission Sunday, January the 21st to 24th. The Mission is called, Hope Alive!. This Mission offers an opportunity for people to gather in reflection and in prayer, online and in the home. Like the traditional Parish Mission, all are welcome to participate, inclusive of all age groups and those involved with church or those who have disengaged with church. Everyone is welcome! This is the fourth year of Online Mission and the link to local parish is strong as the Mission Booklets are available in parish churches, with Daily Mass online from four Churches representing different pastoral areas of the diocese.

This Mission aims to lift spirits and hearts, at a time when in addition to the normal ups and downs of daily living we have horrific war, housing shortage and a stretched healthcare system.

Our aim is to nurture the diocesan faith community in this present reality. We wish to encourage people to live with hope and solidarity as a community as we move through this new year.

Those interested in attending can Register here and will receive a daily email with the direct link to each aspect of the Mission.

The elements of the Mission

Hope Alive! the Mission Booklet is available both online and a hard copy is available from your parish church.

Each day, you are invited to join in

Daily Prayer – outlined in The Mission Booklet

– outlined in The Mission Booklet Mission Mass live-streamed from 4 different churches

live-streamed from 4 different churches Daily Reflections – online

– online Schools Programme – online

– online Prayer Petitions – online

– online Family Time – suggestions in The Mission Booklet

– suggestions in The Mission Booklet Mission Talk each evening at 8pm

The Mission will be central to our ongoing Radio Kerry Programming

Horizons at 9am Sunday

at 9am Sunday Sunday Mass at 10am Sunday from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee

at 10am Sunday from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee Just a Thought at 7.30am and 12noon Monday to Friday

Mission Guest Speakers:

Sunday 21std Jan at 8.00pm – Adi Roche

Adi Roche is our well known humanitarian, activist and campaigner for nuclear disarmament. She is the founder and voluntary Ceo of Chernobyl Children International, established1991. It provides humanitarian aid to the affected children of Ukraine, Belarus and Western Russia. Hope and courage is central to its workings.

Monday 22ndd Jan at 8.00pm – Dr Michael Conway

Fr. Michael is a priest of the diocese of Galway. He teaches Theology at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth, where he is Professor Faith and Culture. He gives talks regularly on the changing face of religion, spirituality and faith throughout Ireland.

Tuesday 23rd Jan at 8.00pm – Dr. Keith Gaynor

Dr. Keith Gaynor is an Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology in the School of Psychology and a Senior Clinical Psychologist in DETECT, Early Intervention in Psychosis Services in Blackrock Co. Dublin. Keith engages widely with traditional and social media with the goal of sharing as much information as possible about mental health difficulties. He is author of the self-help book Protecting Mental Health.

Wednesday 24th Jan at 8pm Jane Mellett

Jane Mellett is the Church Outreach Manager at Trocaire. She has a special interest in Laudato Si’ and how it continues to inspire faith communities to respond to the environmental crisis. Jane has co-authored three books of reflections on the Sunday Gospels, called The Deep End.

A Message from Bishop Ray Browne in relation to our Online Mission – Hope Alive!:

It is you O lord who are my hope, my trust, O Lord, since my youth.

As parishes of the diocese of Kerry, it is good for us to unite online for our four-day Mission, “Hope Alive” to nourish, share and live our fairth. Encourage family and friends to join in the Mission. A sincere thank you to the Diocesan Pastoral Team and to our speakers .

We believe in and put our hope in Jesus Christ, who assures us of his love and protection, and who askes us to love and care for one another, reminding us that people everywherr are our sisters and brothers.

WE live in fear filled time: parents concerning young children: adults regarding housing and poverty:all of us regarding both climate change and the awful wars in Sudan, Ukraine and Israel-Palestine. Hope in the presence of Jesus Christ is our response to all fear and worry

May your love be upon us O lord, as we place all our hope in you.

✞ Ray Browne

Mission Masses

Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Tralee, Sun. January 21st 10am – Streamed and broadcast on Radio Kerry

Caherdaniel, Mon. January 22nd 10 30am – Streamed

Causeway/ Ballyduff, Tues. January 23rd 10:30am – Streamed

Dingle, Wed. January 24th 10.30am – Streamed

Details and opportunity to Register to follow!