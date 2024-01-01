Engaging Young People in our Parishes

We welcome people across the diocese who have a heart for young people, who have previously worked with youth in parish life, or those who may be interested in working with young people in their parish now,

Join us online via zoom on Wednesday 17th January 2024 @ 7:30pm

The meeting is a chance to, explore new ideas, and see how we can move forward in engaging with young people in our local parishes.

If you would like to join us in this conversation, please register through clicking on the link below.

If you know someone who may be interested, please send them the link to join the conversation

.https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUocu-oqjwtGtaOCLq6sxLZNtrsCEN2i4FX