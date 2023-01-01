Pastoral Care Vacancy Bons

Job Title: Director of Pastoral Care

Reporting to: Head of Mission

Contract Type: Full-Time Permanent Position

________________________________________________________________________

Context:

The ministry of Pastoral Care embodies the Mission, Vision and Values that underpin the Bon Secours approach to person-centred care. It is an integral component of the multi-disciplinary approach to holistic care in our hospital. By integrating the ethos of the hospital into daily activity, this ministry promotes an organisational culture that values the human dignity of every individual in the hospital community, by attending to their pastoral, spiritual, sacramental, and emotional needs.

Job Summary:

The Director of Pastoral Care coordinates efforts to uphold the principles and traditions of the Catholic health ministry, the legacy of our founding Sisters, and a commitment to body, mind, and spirit health. The Director is responsible for developing, organising, and managing department activities pertaining to the provision of a quality Pastoral Care service. The Director, certified by the Healthcare Chaplaincy Board, also performs the duties of the Healthcare Chaplain.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring the effective day-to-day functioning and administration of the Pastoral Care Department in accordance with the philosophy, mission statement and objectives of the Bon Secours Health System.

Delivering an annual quality improvement plan for the Pastoral Care service and completing required key performance metrics in line with hospital priorities.

Developing, revising, and implementing Pastoral Care Policies, Procedures and Protocols.

Managing all aspects of Pastoral Care Team performance in line with relevant hospital policies, and relevant Agreements.

Supporting the clinical placement of healthcare chaplain interns.

Providing any of the essential functions of a chaplain including regular ward and patient visitation, assisting, and advising on ethical decision making, acting as advocate for Patients as appropriate, within the multi-cultural and multi-faith context of our hospital.

Collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the provision of quality sacramental and non-sacramental pastoral care to our Patients, their families and to our Staff and Consultants that is in line with best practice.

Overseeing, organising and/or directing liturgical worship and prayer service, and assisting with the day-to-day care of our hospital chapel.

Maintaining communications with the local Diocese, Parish, the National Association of Healthcare Chaplains, the Support Network of Catholic Health Care Chaplains, and with local Minister / Leader / Representative of other faith / spiritual traditions.

Contributing effectively to Heads of Department meetings, multi-disciplinary team meetings, and specific purpose committees related to the role of Director of Pastoral Care, as required.

Explaining and promoting the Catholic healthcare understanding of pastoral care during staff training and educational activities such as induction of new staff, ongoing training days, etc

Agreeing, monitoring, and controlling the departmental budget and reporting on Annual spend.

Complying with hospital Best Practice, Health and Safety, and other codes, as required.

Reporting monthly projects, concerns, and issues to, and undertaking specific functions/duties as requested by the Head of Mission.

Demonstrating flexibility in respect of work roster and the demands of the service

Essential Requirements:

Committed to embracing and sharing the Mission, Values and Ethos of the Bon Secours Health System.

Degree in Catholic Theology from a recognised third level institution.

Possess Healthcare Chaplaincy Board accreditation.

Experience of pastoral ministry in the healthcare setting.

At least 3 years of demonstrated leadership / management experience.

Competencies:

Strong sense of initiative, accountability, and service orientation.

Skilled at relationship building, with a proven capacity for leadership.

Excellent interpersonal and people-management skills.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and decisive judgement.

Effective negotiator who can advocate effectively and build consensus.

General Information:

There is no night duty or out-of-hours on call attached to this post.

Informal enquiries can be made, in confidence, to Owen McCarthy, Head of Mission at omccarthy@bonsecours.ie

Applications for the post to be submitted via Workday:

https://wd5.myworkdaysite.com/recruiting/easyservice/bon_secours_careers

Closing date for receipt of applications is by Thursday, 16th November 2023.

Applications may also be sourced from existing CVs on file/referrals.

Please note a panel may be formed for future vacancies which may arise in Pastoral Care.

BO