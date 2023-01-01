Church Music Summer School

Irish Church Music Association (ICMA) announces 2023 Summer School “Come and Journey with Me” taking place from July 5th to 7th in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Are you ready to embark on a musical adventure that will take you to new heights of creativity? Come and journey with us through a series of workshops and classes focusing on church music. Whether you are new to the genre of liturgical music or an advanced musician looking to develop your skills, ICMA’s 2023 summer school is the perfect place for you!

You will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best Irish church musicians and composers in the world, who have years of experience in teaching and performing the genre. As you explore the many different aspects of liturgical music, you will develop your skills in sight reading, improvisation, harmonisation, song selection and choir leadership.

This year’s musicians and composers are

Fr Liam Lawton

Christopher Walker

Ian Callanan

Sr Marie Dunne CFH

Marian Gaynor

ICMA Brochure 2023

Book a place at the Summer School