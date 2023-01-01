Promoting Vocations to the Priesthood

Responding to the call of Christ to be a priest is an exciting challenge today. Being a Spiritual Father and Spiritual Healer to those entrusted to your care takes courage! Being a priest today brings with it the knowledge that you are not alone, that with Christ and the love and support of the believing community you will make a profound difference in the lives of all those you come into contact with. We have only one life, if that life is lived out as a priest then it will be a life well spent! If you have any questions or if you would like to meet with the Director of Vocations please do not hesitate to make contact. It takes courage to make that first step, so it is important to know that any contact you make will be in strict confidence and will put you under no obligation.

Do you feel called to be a priest in the Diocese of Kerry? If so please contact our Diocesan Vocation Directors – details below. There are two men studying for the priesthood for the diocese at the present time. The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, let us pray to the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to his harvest.

For information on Vocations in the diocese of Kerry please contact:-

Deacon Connor Bradley