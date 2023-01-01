International Pilgrimages are Happening Again

Pilgrimages are being planned at the moment to Medjugorje, Fatima and Lourdes. Details below for those travelling shortly.

Dates for Medjugorje.

Invitation to join us on pilgrimage to Medjugorje.

May 17th to May 24th. with Fr Pat o Donoghue and Fr Alfred Osamor.

June 21st to June 28th Fr Danny Broderick and Fr Joe Begley.

September 13th to September 21st. with Fr Brian Boyle.

All Cork with Aer Lingus.

Contact Tom Dennehy for more information 0876468658.

FATIMA 9TH – 15TH MAY, 2023

EX DUBLIN AIRPORT

SPIRITUAL DIRECTOR: FR. NOEL SPRING

FULLY ESCORTED PILGRIMAGE

ENQUIRIES TO:

PREMIER TRAVEL

2 Grand Parade, Daunt’s Square, Cork

TEL: 021 4277700 Email: norardy@premiertravel.ie

OR

Maureen Harty

Tel. 066-7131328

Lourdes Pilgrimage 2023

This will run from the 1st to 6th September, departing from Kerry Airport.

More information to follow!