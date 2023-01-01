Killorglin supports Syria and Turkey

Declan Falvey presenting a cheque to Trocaire representative Declan Crowley on behalf of the community. The cheque for €12,994 was raised for the Turkish & Syrian earthquake relief fund through various activities in schools across the Mid Kerry area including a concert which took place in The CYMS Hall Killorglin on March 3rd last. L-R Fr Kevin O’Sullivan (PP Killorglin) Ellen Ruane, Geraldine O’Sullivan(CYMS) Declan Crowley (Trocaire) Declan Falvey, Pat Healy(CYMS)Gillian Hughes(ISK) and Aidan Clifford (CYMS)Photo by Michael G Kenny

The team involved in the fundraising appreciate the work that Trócaire is undertaking with their Caritas partner on the ground, to distribute the humanitarian supplies and to see that the beautiful handmade cards that primary school children in the area have prepared for students in Turkey and Syria get to their destination. They thank all involved , those who gave their time and money, the parents of the school children and all who supported the concert and the additional fundraising activities.