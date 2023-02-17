Living Lent heartfully

Lent invites us to put on the mind and heart of Christ through fasting, prayer and almsgiving. We journey with Jesus to become more like him in all we are and do.

Jesus said ‘Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you do for me!’ Matt 25:31

Taking our lead from the Gospel of Matthew, our attention is drawn to praying that we might become more like Jesus in our awareness of our sisters and brothers, most especially those who are hungry, thirsty, a stranger or in prison, naked or sick. We fast, being reminded of our own dependence on God and also to rebalance the sharing of the goods of the world. Our almsgiving is a real engagement in that rebalancing.

As we begin our Lenten journey, here are some resources you may find helpful as you fast, pray and give alms:

Pope Francis:

Lent leads to Easter: the “retreat” is not an end in itself, but a means of preparing us to experience the Lord’s passion and cross with faith, hope and love, and thus to arrive at the resurrection.

Sign up for a daily Lenten message from Cafod