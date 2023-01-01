Addiction Help Lines

These are the supports and services available to you;

Community Based Drug & Alcohol Initiative Projects provides support to young people in the community & their families who may be experiencing difficulties with alcohol or drugs

Tralee: (087) 6708702

Killarney: (085) 8501296

Listowel: (087) 9263803000

Gemma Hilario

Coolmine Kerry Team Leader

Drug and Alcohol Day Services: (086) 0667965

HSE Addiction Counselling & Advisory Service provides community based counselling & advice to individuals & concerned persons.

Brandon House, Tralee: (076) 108 3000

The Grove Treatment Centre is a 30 day residential treatment center for adults suffering from addiction. The Grove, Ardfert , Co Kerry: (066) 7141511

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS:

(066 7128720, 087 0522911)

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS:

(087 1161602)