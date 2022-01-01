Watch Br Richard Hendrick – November Webinar

Monday, November 7th the Diocese of Kerry hosted its annual November webinar. Our guest speaker was Br Richard Hendrick, Franciscan Capuchin. Known to many for his poem, Lockdown, or from his work on Christian mindfulness, Br Richard chose the title, Welcoming Sister Death – The Franciscan Way of Dying.

Brother Richard is a priest-friar of the Irish Capuchin Franciscan Province. For over 20 years he has worked to bring the insights of the Christian contemplative tradition to greater awareness. He was director of Youth Ministry for the Irish Capuchins for over ten years and has worked at both secondary and third level as a retreat giver and chaplain.

With the Sanctuary Mindfulness and Spirituality Centre in Dublin, he has created many of the youth and teacher training programs and is also one of the core Shekinah Youth Retreat Ministry Training Program developers. He has also worked in hospital and prison relief chaplaincy and parish work. He is currently a priest in Church Street parish, Dublin.

His most recent publication is Still Points, A Guide to Living the Mindful Meditative way.