Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) will be offered on an on-going basis at University Hospital Kerry from January 2023. CPE can be used as preparation for pastoral ministry in many different settings, for discernment, faith formation, sabbatical. It involves three components – education, supervision and clinical placement. If you feel this is something worth exploring, please contact Dr Margaret Naughton at 066-7184000 or email naughtonmargaret@yahoo.com to begin the conversation.