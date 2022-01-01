Statement issued on behalf of the diocese of Kerry regarding the offending homilies

I am aware of the deep upset and hurt caused by the contents of the homilies in question delivered over the weekend. I apologize to all who were offended. The views expressed do not represent the Christian position. The homily at a regular weekend parish Mass is not appropriate for such issues to be spoken of in such terms. I regret that this has occurred while a parish pilgrimage to the Holy Land is taking place.

The Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is a Gospel of love and ever proclaims the dignity of every human person. It calls on us all to ever have total respect for one another. This fundamental Christian teaching was beautifully proclaimed in the Book of Wisdom at Mass last Sunday, and in the second reading, and the Gospel of the Beatitudes at Mass today, November 1st, the Feast of All Saints.

I quote the three passages:

(Lord) “Yes, you love all that exists, you hold nothing of what you have made in abhorrence, … You spare all things because all things are yours, Lord, lover of life, you whose imperishable spirit is in all.” (Wis 11:22-)

“Think of the love that the Father has lavished on us, by letting us be called God’s children; and that is what we are”. (1 Jn3:1)

Blessed are the gentle, they shall have the earth for their heritage. (Mt 5:1-)

Bishop Ray Browne

1st November 2022