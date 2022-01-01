Confirmation Webinar for Parents and Guardians

Is your child preparing for Confirmation? We have a webinar for Confirmation parents and guardians on Wednesday Nov 23rd at 7pm.

To register for the webinar, Confirmation – Journeying with your child, click the link below

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8BVjkTicSaOmgZk3bxE30w

The format will be a presentation of about 25-30 minutes from our speaker, Kate Liffey, followed by an opportunity to ask questions, before concluding.

Kate Liffey is a parent of 4 children, the eldest of whom will receive the sacrament of Confirmation in 2023. She is a post-primary teacher and has worked with Edmund Rice Trust, Trócaire and Ceist. She also worked with the Irish Bishops’ Conference where she was National Director for Catechetics and Coordinator of the National Faith Development Team. She is presently chaplain at St Brendan’s Community School, Birr.