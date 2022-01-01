Volunteer for ALONE

ALONE are currently looking for befriending volunteers in your area. Support and Befriending is a supported one-to-one relationship between a volunteer and an older person who has been linked in with ALONE. The ALONE Support and Befriending service provides companionship and practical support to older people who would like extra social contact through a weekly volunteer visit. The Support and Befriending service is designed to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, provide assistance to solve everyday problems and enable older people to feel secure at home. Visit www.alone.ie for more details and to sign up.

If you have concerns about your own wellbeing or you are an older person who would like to receive ALONE’s Support & Befriending services, contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week.”