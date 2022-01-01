Justice Focus for May

7th May/Bealtaine Sunrise “Darkness into Light”

Darkness Into Light 2022, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, will take place at sunrise on the morning of 7th May to support those in our community in suicidal crisis through the vital work of Pieta.

Action: Consider taking part or donating online and support with your prayer.

8th May

Julian of Norwich (14th Century mystic)

“You will see yourself that every kind of thing will be well”

Action: Allow Julian’s writings to inspire you and help you to grow in trust and compassion.

15th-23rd May

National Biodiversity Week.

A time to get to know or rediscover the local flora and fauna in your area

‘other living beings have a value of their own in God’s eyes: by their very existence they bless him and give him glory’ Pope Francis LS #69

22 May

The UN has proclaimed 22 May the International Day for Biological Diversity to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

Action: Consider what you can do in your own garden or/and your parish garden!

Can you leave an area for biodiversity: watch what comes up, mow less often, leave a log pile in the corner…

Create an ARK, a haven for wildlife, like in St John’s Tralee. Start small and involve others.

16th May

Feast of St. Brendan- Patron of the Diocese of Kerry

‘Give us the courage and commitment of Brendan to navigate our voyage through life’ (Millennium Prayer)

Action: Pray for all who work at sea around our island home,

Enjoy a beach walk alone or with others and give thanks.

22- 29th May

Laudato Si’ Week

“What kind of world do we want to leave to those who come after us, to children now growing up?” Pope Francis LS #160

Action: Listen to the call of Pope Francis and then take some action, no matter how small eg pause,look, smell, listen and give thanks for the gift of God’s creation..have you seen the swallows or heard the cuckoo? ‘For we know all things can change.’ Pope Francis. LS #13

23-25th May

Rogation Days-the days leading up to Ascension. Rogation means petition or supplication.

The time to ask God’s blessing on your animals, fields, garden, allotment, tractor & farming machinery.

Action: Look for help and support to start growing some of your own food, no matter how little, in a window box, allotment, raised bed etc. Share extra seeds, skills and support. Visit local allotments or community gardens in Tralee, Castleisland, Miltown/Castlemaine, Killarney, Kilcummin…

26th May and Sunday 29th May

Ascension of the Lord

“While he blessed them, he parted from them, and was carried up into heaven” Luke 24:50

“Why do you stand here looking up at the skies” Acts 1:11

Action: Offer a helping hand to someone this week

SAVE this June DATE

National Holy Wells Day: Sunday 19th June

Invitation to: