Oberammergau Passion Play this August

Some places are still available to the once every ten years Passion Play in Oberammergau. It is scheduled for this August with Fr. Dan O Riordan as the Spiritual Director.

Details Below:

7TH – 13TH AUGUST 2022

Flight Dublin to Munich Return

FULLY ESCORTED TOUR

Spiritual Director: Monsignor Dan O’ Riordan

Contact:

PREMIER TRAVEL

2, Grand Parade, Daunt’s Square, Cork.

Tel.: 021-427 77 00

Email: norardy@premiertravel.ie

Basic Cost per Person: €1795.00

COST INCLUDES:

Air travel ex Dublin to Munich return on the services of Aer Lingus.

1 x 20KG checked in bag and 1 x 10KG hand luggage.

All coaching & transfers as per itinerary.

3 nights in Bad Aibling at the Schmelmer Hof Hotel (4 star Hotel) or similar.

2 nights near Oberammergau in Sporthotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (4 star Hotel) or similar including Category 1 tickets for the Passion Play performance.

1 night in Munich at the Hotel Excelsior (4 star Hotel) or similar.

(4 star Hotel) or similar. Half board for 5 nights and bed and breakfast for 1 night in Munich.

Dinner in Oberammergau Village Restaurant on the 11 th August (Performance day) including drinks.

August (Performance day) including drinks. Category 1A admission ticket to the Passion Play which is the top Category ticket and Passion Play booklet.

and Passion Play booklet. Accompanied by Representative of Premier Travel.

EXTRAS:

Single room supplement: €450.00 per person for duration.

Any meals not stated in the Itinerary.

Drinks at meals with the exception of 11 th

Any tours outside of the Itinerary.

Transport to and from Dublin Airport.

Insurance: Please ask us for a quote. A medical questionnaire has to be completed. If you have your own insurance cover it is necessary for you to give us a copy of same.

Tips

FOR RESERVATIONS: Please complete the enclosed booking form and medical questionnaire and return to PREMIER TRAVEL with a NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT of €500.00 Per Person. A further deposit of €350.00 will be required by 31st January 2022.

Depart Dublin Airport at 4.25 pm Arrive Munich Airport 7.55 pm. On Arrival in Munich we continue to Bad Aibling. This is a spa town located approximately 56 kilometres south east of Munich. We will stay here for 3 nights. Light meal and overnight in hotel.

DAY 2: 8th August: Salzburg

Following breakfast at our hotel we will travel to Salzburg which is one of Europe’s most beautiful cities with it’s picturesque alleys and squares, and has lots to offer by way of sightseeing and shopping. Stroll through the famous Getreidegasse on our guided walking tour with its pretty iron shop signs and see the birthplace of Mozart. Highlights are the cobbled streets, the Cathedral, St Peter’s Church and the fortress of Hohensalzburg. Salzburg’s Old Town has internationally renowned baroque architecture and one of the best city centres north of the Alps. Return to Hotel for dinner and overnight.

DAY 3: 9th August: OPTIONAL DAY TOUR ( payable locally)

Breakfast in hotel. Today we will offer an optional full day tour to Berchtesgaden. Discover the Bavarian Alps on a trip to the Eagles Nest. Explore Adolf Hitler’s famous vacation home and enjoy a breathtaking panoramic view of the regions mountainous landscape. We will also make a visit to the local Salt Mines.

Return to Hotel for dinner and overnight.

DAY 4: 10th August: INNSBRUCK – GARMISCH

Breakfast in Hotel. Today we depart Bad Aibling and we will stop off in Innsbruck where we will have a guided tour. Innsbruck is tucked away in the dramatic landscapes of the alps and is a true alpine gem and renowned worldwide for its ski resorts and tradition of hosting winter sports competitions. It is full of architectural gems. Continue to Garmisch where you will check-in to your Hotel for dinner and overnight.

DAY 5: 11TH August: OBERAMMERGAU (PERFORMANCE DAY)

Category 1 Tickets

Breakfast in Hotel. Today you will be transferred from Garmisch (approximately 19 Kilometres) to the village of Oberammergau. It is here that the Passion Play takes place and has done for over 400 years.

An evening meal will be served during the interval which includes drinks. The play is approximately 5 and a half hours long. Act 1 starts at 2.30 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. The Intermission is from 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm. Act 2 begins at 8.00 p.m. and the play finishes at 10.30 p.m. After the play return to Hotel in Garmisch for overnight.

DAY 6: 12th August: GARMISCH – MUNICH

Following breakfast, we will bid farewell to Garmisch and travel to Munich where we will have a guided tour. Munich, Bavaria’s capital is home to centuries old buildings and numerous museums. We will have a tour which will take in places of interest with local guides and some free time in the city centre.

Free time for dinner (payable locally)

Overnight in Hotel Excelsior or similar.

DAY 7: 13th August

Following breakfast we will depart our hotel and check in for return flight at Munich Airport.

Depart Munich Airport at 11.25 am and arrive Dublin Airport 1.05 pm

Itinerary subject to alteration