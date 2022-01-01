Synodal Listening Sessions in the Diocese of Kerry

In response to Pope Francis’s invitation to listen to the People of God in prepation for the 2023 Synod of Bishops, parishes and pastoral areas have been organising listening sessions to reflect on the questions raised by the 2023 Synod of Bishops. The results of these sessions will contribute to the report that the Diocese of Kerry will be submitting to help the work of the Synod. More importantly, they provide an opportunity for parishes and pastoral areas to listen better to the variety of voices and insights present in the Church.

These sessions are open to everyone from regular parishioners to those who feel distant from the Church. Further details can be found in parish newsletters and on parish websites.

Amongst the sessions already scheduled are: