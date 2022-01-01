Synodal Listening Sessions in the Diocese of Kerry

In response to Pope Francis’s invitation to listen to the People of God in prepation for the 2023 Synod of Bishops, parishes and pastoral areas have been organising listening sessions to reflect on the questions raised by the 2023 Synod of Bishops. The results of these sessions will contribute to the report that the Diocese of Kerry will be submitting to help the work of the Synod. More importantly, they provide an opportunity for parishes and pastoral areas to listen better to the variety of voices and insights present in the Church.
These sessions are open to everyone from regular parishioners to those who feel distant from the Church. Further details can be found in parish newsletters and on parish websites.
Amongst the sessions already scheduled are:
- St John’s, Tralee – Monday 21st March at the Rose Hotel, Tralee (7.30pm)
- Killorglin Pastoral Area – Wednesday 23rd March at the Tom O’Donnell Centre, Killorglin (8.00pm)
- Spa Parish – Monday 4th April at the Tankard Restaurant, Kilfenora, Fenit (7.30pm)
- Duhallow Pastoral Area – Monday 4th April at Teach Íosagáin, Rathmore (7.30pm)
- Duhallow Pastoral Area – Thursday 7th April at Millstreet Pastoral Centre (8.00pm)