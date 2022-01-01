Pastoral Worker, Tralee

St John’s Parish, Tralee is now inviting applications from a suitably committed and qualified person who desires to work in the service of the Parish as a Pastoral Worker.
The Role of the Pastoral Worker
The Pastoral Worker works in partnership with the priests and Pastoral Council of the parish.
The successful candidate will be required to:
- Develop Adult Faith Formation Programmes with an emphasis on promoting lifelong learning and Christian living
- Co-ordinate Pre-Sacramental preparation programmes
- Develop active participation in the liturgy
- Build links between Home, School and Parish
- Bereavement Support
- Co-ordinate faith development initiatives with Young Adults
The candidate should have:
- Excellent IT skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Strong planning and project management skills
- Good decision making and problem-solving skills
- Proven ability to work on own initiative but must also be a team player
- A good communicator with strong leadership skills
- A qualification or relevant experience in Theology/ Religious Education or equivalent
- Will have relevant experience
- Current driving licence and the use of a car
The job will include evening & weekend work.
An application form is available from hr@stjohns.ie
The closing date for applications is April 8th 2022.