Pastoral Worker, Tralee

St John’s Parish, Tralee is now inviting applications from a suitably committed and qualified person who desires to work in the service of the Parish as a Pastoral Worker.

The Role of the Pastoral Worker

The Pastoral Worker works in partnership with the priests and Pastoral Council of the parish.

The successful candidate will be required to:

Develop Adult Faith Formation Programmes with an emphasis on promoting lifelong learning and Christian living

Co-ordinate Pre-Sacramental preparation programmes

Develop active participation in the liturgy

Build links between Home, School and Parish

Bereavement Support

Co-ordinate faith development initiatives with Young Adults

The candidate should have:

Excellent IT skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong planning and project management skills

Good decision making and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to work on own initiative but must also be a team player

A good communicator with strong leadership skills

A qualification or relevant experience in Theology/ Religious Education or equivalent

Will have relevant experience

Current driving licence and the use of a car

The job will include evening & weekend work.

An application form is available from hr@stjohns.ie

The closing date for applications is April 8th 2022.