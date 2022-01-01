Pastoral Worker, Tralee

St John’s Parish, Tralee is now inviting applications from a suitably committed and qualified person who desires to work in the service of the Parish as a Pastoral Worker.

The Role of the Pastoral Worker

The Pastoral Worker works in partnership with the priests and Pastoral Council of the parish.

The successful candidate will be required to:

  • Develop Adult Faith Formation Programmes with an emphasis on promoting lifelong learning and Christian living
  • Co-ordinate Pre-Sacramental preparation programmes
  • Develop active participation in the liturgy
  • Build links between Home, School and Parish
  • Bereavement Support
  • Co-ordinate faith development initiatives with Young Adults

 

The candidate should have:

  • Excellent IT skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Strong planning and project management skills
  • Good decision making and problem-solving skills
  • Proven ability to work on own initiative but must also be a team player
  • A good communicator with strong leadership skills
  • A qualification or relevant experience in Theology/ Religious Education or equivalent
  • Will have relevant experience
  • Current driving licence and the use of a car

The job will include evening & weekend work.

An application form is available from hr@stjohns.ie

The closing date for applications is April 8th 2022.

 