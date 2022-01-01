Laudato Si Bookclub continues

Join us as we read Laudato Si’, the Pope’s letter to the world on the cry of the earth.

Our Laudato Si’ Book Club began on Tuesday 15th Feb @7.30pm and runs weekly for 6 weeks. It is led by Jane Mellett, Laudato Si’ Officer for Trócaire. This is organised by the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Committee in conjunction with Trócaire.

To register email desbailey@dioceseofkerry.ie including your name and the name of parish you live in.

The book (text) can be ordered from a local bookshop (€5) or Veritas, or can be downloaded from the Vatican website https://www.vatican.va/