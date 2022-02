Calling all liturgy people! We will hold an online workshop on Monday, February 28th @ 7.30pm in preparation for Lent 2022. Our workshop will focus on Marking Lent as communities, exploring ways we might pray, fast and give alms, as we journey to Easter. There will also be an input on Trócaire’s Lenten campaign.

The workshop will be hosted by Frances Rowland and Tomás Kenny, and a guest speaker.

To receive the link for the meeting, please register here: