Lectio Divina online with Séamus O Connell

THE KISS OF CHRIST is a short hybrid course (online and at home/in parish) to introduce the way of lectio divina and to support those who would wish to practice it during Lent.

Programme: Lectio Live (1) • Wednesday 23rd February , 7.30-9pm

Deeper Reading (online) • Week of February 28

Lectio Live (2) • Wednesday 9th March , 7.30-9pm

The Word and Life (online) • Week of March 14

Lectio Live (3) • Wednesday 23rd March, 7.30-9pm

The Word and Silence (online) • Week of March 28 2022

Lectio Live (4) • Wednesday 6th April, 7.30-9pm

FR SÉAMUS O’CONNELL St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth will resource and guide the course.

Lent Lectio Poster 2022