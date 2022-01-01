First Holy Communion Talk for Parents

The Diocese of Kerry will be hosting a Webinar for Parents who’s children are going forward for the sacraments of First Reconciliation and and First Communion. Dr Dan O’ Connell of Mary Immaculate College Limerick will be presenting a talk on how you as a parent/grandparent or guardian can journey with your child as they prepare for the sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. The webinar is free and will be taking place on Mon Feb 14th @ 7pm. To register click: First Communion – Journeying with your child

We look forward to seeing you all then!